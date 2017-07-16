Grilled banana splits recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grilled Banana Splits

Makes 4 servings (1 banana per serving)

4 bananas

1 tablespoon butter, melted

4 ounces dark chocolate chips

1 cup fat free ice cream

¼ cup ice cream prinkles

4 Maraschino cherries

Cut a small piece off the curved side of 4 unpeeled bananas so they sit level, then make a deep slit down the center of each through the peel; place on four separate sheets of heavy duty non-stick aluminum foil. Open the slits and brush the inside of each banana with melted butter, then sprinkle with 1 ounce chocolate chips; fold up the foil. Grill the packets over high heat until the chocolate melts, 6 to 8 minutes (don't worry if the peel turns brown). Open the peels and top the bananas with ice cream, sprinkles and a cherry. Whipped topping may be added also if desired.

NOTE: If using heavy-duty aluminum foil that is not non-stick, apply spray oil before adding ingredients.

Nutritional information per serving: 302 calories; 10.4g fat (6g saturated); 14mg cholesterol; 124mg sodium; 48g carbohydrates; 4g fiber; 4g protein

Source: adapted from www.verywell.com