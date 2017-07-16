Officer-involved shooting leaves suspect in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is in critical condition after being shot in an incident with police. Kansas City police reportedly engaged a suspect in the early hours of Sunday.

At approximately 2:40 a.m., officers patrolling the area of 40th and Pennsylvania saw a man actively shooting into a crowd of people. One officer engaged the suspect and fired his service weapon.

The suspect was struck and transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The suspect’s gun was recovered at the scene.

Jackson County Deputies working the Westport area stopped a vehicle fleeing the scene immediately after the shooting. Deputies located two male victims inside the vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, both are believed to have been shot by the suspect. Both victims were transported to local hospitals in stable condition.