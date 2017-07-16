Pilot and passenger killed in plane crash in Atchison County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. -- Two people were killed Sunday morning in a plane crash in Atchison County.

The Atchison County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened near 234th Street and Ness Road around 10:15 a.m.

The pilot, identified as 64-year-old Vlado Lenoch, of Buff Ridge, Ill., and a passenger identified as 34-year-old Bethany Root of Atchison, Kan., were the line occupants of the plane and both died in the crash.

Kansas Highway Patrol said Root was the general manager of the Amelia Earhart Airport.

The plane left the Amelia Earhart Airport in Atchison around 10 a.m. and crashed shortly after.

The plane is believed to be a P-51 Mustang named "Baby-Duck" that flew along the Missouri River in the air show at the Amelia Earhart Festival on Saturday.

"Baby-Duck" was a historic military aircraft built in 1944 and saw service during World War II.

Bethany Root was profiled the St. Joseph News-Press in 2014, after losing her job and taking up flying.

No residents in the area were injured.

The FAA is conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.