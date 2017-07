KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are investigating a shooting death that took place Sunday afternoon in KCK.

Just after 3 p.m., officers with the KCK Police Department were called to a scene where a black male was lying on the ground outside near 12th and Everett.

Upon arrival, police found a black male in his 20s deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.