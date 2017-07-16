Westport residents seek safety options after gunman fires into crowd

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Three people are hospitalized following an early morning shooting in Westport.

Police say at at around 2:40 a.m. officers patrolling the area of 40th and Pennsylvania saw a man actively shooting into a crowd of people. A KCPD officer shot the man who was then and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

"There were just so many people out in Westport last night, just to think of somebody shooting into a crowd with as many people that were here last night is kind of scary to think about," said Tori Quintana.

Two people in the crowd were injured during the shooting. Jackson County Deputies working the Westport area stopped a car leaving the scene after the shooting. Inside were two male victims with gunshot wounds, both are believed to have been shot by the suspect.

The victims were transported to local hospitals in stable condition.

In response to reports of crime in Westport several local groups are pushing for a change.

"Westport has proposed a street vacation which basically would vacate those streets between Pennsylvania and down past Westport Road, and then Westport Road from Broadway over to Mill Street so that would all be private property so that business owners would be responsible for the security there," said Westport resident Patti Meier.

She's attended several meetings on the topic but isn't convinced it will help combat crime.

"If they can’t get in, they’re in our neighborhood, then they’re selling drugs here and they’re doing whatever on our street corners," Meier explained.

The Westport Street vacation proposal has yet to be voted on.

Police have not released a motive in Sunday morning's shooting in Westport. At this point they are not looking for any other suspects.