OLATHE, Kan. — Santa Fe and Harold railroad crossings are closed in Olathe, Kan., Monday the city tweeted just after 8 a.m.

According to the tweet, a “pedestrian and train accident” occurred between Mulberry and Harold Street.

Details surrounding the incident were not immediately released.

FOX 4 will provide updates as they become available.

Due to a pedestrian/train accident between Mulberry and Harold St., Santa Fe and Harold railroad crossings are closed until further notice. pic.twitter.com/3E4o2HiloT — City Of Olathe, KS (@CityofOlatheKS) July 17, 2017