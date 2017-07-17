56-year-old Lawrence man dead after motorcycle crash

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A 56-year-old Lawrence man involved in a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning has died, LJ World reported.

According to the report, the victim and another man were driving in the 1600 block of North 1550 Road around 12:10 a.m. when the crash occurred.

Sgt. Kristen Channel of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office told LJ World that a 51-year-old man was driving alongside the 56-year-old when the 51-year-old swerved to avoid a deer. His motorcycle ended up on its side. The 56-year-old man was unable to avoid the first wrecked motorcycle and struck it. He was thrown from his motorcycle and eventually died from his injuries.

The 51-year-old man sustained non life threatening injuries.