Amazon’s new TV combines broadcast channels and streaming apps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Amazon has a new TV that just might be a cord cutter's dream - it combines over the air local channels and streaming apps in one interface.

Amazon is known for its Fire TV devices, but now you can get that same streaming media experience in a full TV set without an additional box. It's called an Amazon Fire TV Edition, and right now there are two models available - one from Westinghouse and another from Element.

KTLA's tech reporter Rich DeMuro was impressed by the speed of the interface, plus the features included at such a low price. The TV's start at $450 and were one of the best selling TV's ever on Amazon Prime Day.

Learn more:

Amazon Fire TV Edition