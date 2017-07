Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As part of Mad Science Monday, Digital Dave and his team visits FOX 4 with some fun experiments that can be typically be done at home. On Monday, July 17 Digital Dave used beads to show why it's important for people, especially kids, to always wear sunscreen.

Watch the video above for Dave's fun experiment that gives a strong visual of each product's ability to block UV rays.

