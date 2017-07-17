Big smiles and inspiring strength as local children with special needs create exercise video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A unique exercise video is helping kids of all ages and abilities get moving.

Variety partnered with Children's Mercy and Fusion Fitness to create the video.

It features exercises for kids that don't have a lot of movement in their day-to-day life.

Organizers say they wanted to feature kids in the video to show anyone can do it. They want the kids to build muscle and feel confident through movement.

"We have specifically designed this for kids who don't have a lot of movement," said Darby Brender with Fusion Fitness. "So they are able to get stronger. And even when times are tough and you feel like you want to give up, just keep on pushing because it's going to be worth it. I think you'll be stronger and happier at the end."

Danny Duffy's wife, Sara Mouzabi, volunteered at the event.

The video will be available to watch for free on the Fusion Fitness and Variety websites.