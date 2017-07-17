Celebrity chef Stretch’s recipes for marinated steak, spicy corn on cob and citrus arugula salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marinated steak, spicy corn on cob, citrus arugula salad

Serves 4

Skirt steak sous vide

Ingredients:

1-1/2 pounds (0.7 kg) skirt steak

Add mojo sauce let sit 1 hr

Add fresh ground pepper &coarse salt to taste before adding to bag

Instructions:

Preheat the SousVide Supreme to desired serving temperature (134F/56.5C for medium rare; 140F/60C for medium; 150F/65.5C for medium well.)

Add 1 tbs extra virgin olive oil

Vacuum seal the meat in a large food-grade pouch. Or zip lock bag

Cook in the preheated water bath for at least 1.5 hours . When cooking time has elapsed, remove the pouch from the water bath. (At this point, you may also quick chill the meat submerged in its pouch in an ice water bath for at least 30 minutes and refrigerate for up to 48 hours or freeze for up to a year.)

Just before serving, lightly oil a grill pan( or butter) , grill, or skillet and heat to nearly the smoking point (very hot.) Remove the meat from the pouch, pat it dry with paper towels, and sear each side for 60 seconds to brown.

Corn

Ingredients:

2 pieces fresh corn on the cob, shucked

1/2 cup (120 ml) Sriracha

1/2 tablespoon (7 g) butter

Parmesan cheese (or your favorite cheese), shredded

Directions:

Fill and preheat the SousVide Supreme water oven to 182F/83.5C

Take each corn cob and use a basting brush to coat the corn all over with Sriracha sauce.

Put coated cobs into a cooking pouch, add the butter, and vacuum seal.

Submerge the pouch in the water bath and cook for 30 to 45 minutes.

Carefully remove the pouch from the water bath and remove the cobs from the pouch.

Sprinkle the hot cobs with cheese and serve immediately.

Chill water then re set temp for steak *140, place corn in bath to stay warm, 30 min prior to finishing steak

Salad--Mixed greens/Arugala with Citrus dressing

Ingredients:

Makes 1½ cups

1 small shallot, finely chopped

¾ cup olive oil

¼ cup Champagne vinegar or white wine vinegar

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons fresh orange juice

¼ teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

