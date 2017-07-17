Crews spend morning tightening overhead wires of streetcars, say it’s part of basic maintenance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The streetcar system is undergoing repairs Monday morning.

Crews hope to get it done before people head into work, but if not, there is a plan in place.

Crews are spending the overnight hours re-tensioning the overhead wires because the wires overhead can start to droop over time, so they are tightening them to make sure they not only stay operational, but safe as well.

They shut down several lanes on Main Street – from Truman Road to Union Station - to do this work overnight, and the goal is to have it all done by 6 a.m.

If they don’t, and if you depend on the streetcar to get to work, they will have buses you can jump on for free that will drive the same route and get you to your destination.

The streetcar actually has a text service you can subscribe to for updates – just text “KCSTREETCAR” TO 797979.