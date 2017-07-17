× Crews work to make repairs after gas line is cut near Santa Fe Trail Drive south of 95th Street

LENEXA, Kan. — Firefighters and police officers in Lenexa were dispatched to the area near Santa Fe Trail Drive, south of 95th Street Monday around 12:39 p.m. after a gas line in the area was cut.

According to a tweet from the police department, some roads in the area are closed while crews work to make repairs.

A Fox 4 photojournalist on the scene says no obvious evacuations had been made in the area, and traffic appear to be flowing as normal.