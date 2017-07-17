Donation drive: Show a little love to KC’s kids by sending them to school well-prepared
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FOX 4 Love Fund for Children is holding a school supply donation drive now through August 6th.
To help kids get ready for school, print out this donation list and buy these items and drop them off at a participating CVS.
Rather than donating school supplies, you can also donate money, which the Love Fund will use to purchase supplies for children. Click here for the donation form.
Also, if you’re headed out to SEA LIFE Kansas City or LEGOLAND Discovery Center at Crown Center, remember to bring one donation item per person to receive $5 off of walk-up admission. That’s another way you can help.
CVS locations:
*indicates bins will be available at stores starting 7/24/17.
1785 S Mur Len Rd
Olathe, KS 66062
1075 West Sante Fe
Olathe, KS 66061
11124 Holmes Rd
Kansas City, MO 64131
*11900 W 135th St
Overland Park, KS 66213
12691 Antioch Rd
Overland Park, KS 66213
7100 W 151st St
Overland Park, KS 66223
*11729 Roe Ave
Leawood, KS 66211
*3351 SW 3rd
Lee’s Summit, MO 64081
*1545 E 23rd St
Independence, MO 64054
*621 SW 3rd St.
Lee’s Summit, MO 64063
*4990 NE Vivion Rd
Kansas City, MO 64119
1900 NE Langsford Rd
Lee’s Summit, MO 64063
*17301 E. US 24 Hwy
Independence, MO 64056
5310 Blueridge Blvd
Raytown, MO 64133
*1616 N 7 Hwy
Blue Springs, MO 64015
*4750 Lee’s Summit Rd
Kansas City, MO 64136
*3201 S 7 Hwy
Blue Springs, MO 64014
9005 E 350 Hwy
Raytown, MO 64133
*1101 NW Woods Chapel Rd.
Blue Springs, MO 64105
*13502 W. 87th Street
Lenexa, KS 66215
13438 W. 62nd Terrace
Shawnee, KS 66216
6300 Johnson Drive
Mission, KS 66202
6244 Brookside
Kansas City, MO 64113
7907 State Line Rd.
Kansas City, MO 64114
6300 Prospect Ave.
Kansas City, MO 64132
6510 Nieman Rd.
Shawnee, KS 66203
8800 W. 95th
Overland Park, KS 66212
*315 W. 75th St.
Kansas City, MO 64114
*12290 W. College Blvd.
Overland Park, KS 66210
7501 Metcalf Ave
Overland Park, KS 66204
7003 Bannister Rd.
Kansas City, MO 64134
4149 N. Oak Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64116
8421 NW Prairie View Rd
Kansas City, MO 64153
3902 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64111
7107 N Oak Trafficway
Gladstone, MO 64118
*1301 Platte Falls Rd
Platte City, MO 64079
*1914 Swift Ave
N Kansas City, MO 64116
6129 N Antioch Rd
Gladstone, MO 64119
*5440 NW 64th St
Kansas City, MO 64151
5011 Main
Kansas City, MO 64112
2435 E Independence Ave
Kansas City, MO 64124
*330 NE Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64155
4400 NW Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64153
4531 Troost Ave
Kansas City, MO 64110
950 Minnesota Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
921 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64105
5901 Independence Ave
Kansas City, MO 64125
*5170 Roe Blvd
Roeland Park, KS 66205
3750 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66102
4645 Shawnee Dr
Kansas City, KS 66106
4300 Rainbow
Kansas City, KS 66103
10050 Woodland Rd
Lenexa, KS 66220
22700 W. 55th Terr
Shawnee KS 66226
18351 W. 199th St.
Olathe, KS 66061
8200 Mission Rd.
Prairie Village, KS 66208
9501 Nall Ave.
Overland Park, KS 66207
13101 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
5001 W. 135th St.
Leawood KS 66224
10205 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64114
8101 State Ave.
Kansas City 66112
9521 Mission Rd.
Overland Park, KS 66206
Donation list:
- book bags
- #2 pencils with erasers
- Lg/sm glue sticks
- bottled glue
- crayons
- water color paint sets
- box facial tissues
- box gallon zipper bags
- box sandwich zipper bags
- pink pearl erasers
- pair metal safety scissors
- 2-pocket folders
- spiral notebooks (wide/college ruled)
- colored pencils
- plastic pencil boxes/pouches
- 1-inch, 3-ring binders
- washable color markers
- metal pointed scissors
- thin-tipped colored markers
- flash drive
- dry erase markers
- Clorox wipes
- rulers with cm. & in. marking
- highlighter
- index cards
- graphing paper
- loose leaf notebook paper (wide/college
ruled)
- 3 hole binder dividers
2-inch, D-ring binders
3-inch, D-ring binders
- red correcting pens
- Trapper Keepers
- essay composition books
- black/blue ballpoint pens
- plastic pencil sharpener (holds shavings)
- sticky notes
- scientific calculators
- geometry set
- locker organizers
- locker decorations
- combination lock
- hand sanitizer