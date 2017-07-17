× Donation drive: Show a little love to KC’s kids by sending them to school well-prepared

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FOX 4 Love Fund for Children is holding a school supply donation drive now through August 6th.

To help kids get ready for school, print out this donation list and buy these items and drop them off at a participating CVS.

Rather than donating school supplies, you can also donate money, which the Love Fund will use to purchase supplies for children. Click here for the donation form.

Also, if you’re headed out to SEA LIFE Kansas City or LEGOLAND Discovery Center at Crown Center, remember to bring one donation item per person to receive $5 off of walk-up admission. That’s another way you can help.

CVS locations:

*indicates bins will be available at stores starting 7/24/17.

1785 S Mur Len Rd

Olathe, KS 66062

1075 West Sante Fe

Olathe, KS 66061

11124 Holmes Rd

Kansas City, MO 64131

*11900 W 135th St

Overland Park, KS 66213

12691 Antioch Rd

Overland Park, KS 66213

7100 W 151st St

Overland Park, KS 66223

*11729 Roe Ave

Leawood, KS 66211

*3351 SW 3rd

Lee’s Summit, MO 64081

*1545 E 23rd St

Independence, MO 64054

*621 SW 3rd St.

Lee’s Summit, MO 64063

*4990 NE Vivion Rd

Kansas City, MO 64119

1900 NE Langsford Rd

Lee’s Summit, MO 64063

*17301 E. US 24 Hwy

Independence, MO 64056

5310 Blueridge Blvd

Raytown, MO 64133

*1616 N 7 Hwy

Blue Springs, MO 64015

*4750 Lee’s Summit Rd

Kansas City, MO 64136

*3201 S 7 Hwy

Blue Springs, MO 64014

9005 E 350 Hwy

Raytown, MO 64133

*1101 NW Woods Chapel Rd.

Blue Springs, MO 64105

*13502 W. 87th Street

Lenexa, KS 66215

13438 W. 62nd Terrace

Shawnee, KS 66216

6300 Johnson Drive

Mission, KS 66202

6244 Brookside

Kansas City, MO 64113

7907 State Line Rd.

Kansas City, MO 64114

6300 Prospect Ave.

Kansas City, MO 64132

6510 Nieman Rd.

Shawnee, KS 66203

8800 W. 95th

Overland Park, KS 66212

*315 W. 75th St.

Kansas City, MO 64114

*12290 W. College Blvd.

Overland Park, KS 66210

7501 Metcalf Ave

Overland Park, KS 66204

7003 Bannister Rd.

Kansas City, MO 64134

4149 N. Oak Trafficway

Kansas City, MO 64116

8421 NW Prairie View Rd

Kansas City, MO 64153

3902 Main St

Kansas City, MO 64111

7107 N Oak Trafficway

Gladstone, MO 64118

*1301 Platte Falls Rd

Platte City, MO 64079

*1914 Swift Ave

N Kansas City, MO 64116

6129 N Antioch Rd

Gladstone, MO 64119

*5440 NW 64th St

Kansas City, MO 64151

5011 Main

Kansas City, MO 64112

2435 E Independence Ave

Kansas City, MO 64124

*330 NE Barry Rd

Kansas City, MO 64155

4400 NW Barry Rd

Kansas City, MO 64153

4531 Troost Ave

Kansas City, MO 64110

950 Minnesota Ave

Kansas City, KS 66101

921 Main St

Kansas City, MO 64105

5901 Independence Ave

Kansas City, MO 64125

*5170 Roe Blvd

Roeland Park, KS 66205

3750 State Ave

Kansas City, KS 66102

4645 Shawnee Dr

Kansas City, KS 66106

4300 Rainbow

Kansas City, KS 66103

10050 Woodland Rd

Lenexa, KS 66220

22700 W. 55th Terr

Shawnee KS 66226

18351 W. 199th St.

Olathe, KS 66061

8200 Mission Rd.

Prairie Village, KS 66208

9501 Nall Ave.

Overland Park, KS 66207

13101 State Line Road

Kansas City, MO 64145

5001 W. 135th St.

Leawood KS 66224

10205 State Line Road

Kansas City, MO 64114

8101 State Ave.

Kansas City 66112

9521 Mission Rd.

Overland Park, KS 66206

Donation list: