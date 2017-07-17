Harry S. Truman’s home in Independence gets new life with fresh coat of paint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A national landmark -- located right here in the metro -- is getting some much-needed TLC.

Harry S. Truman's home in Independence -- built in 1867 -- is getting a fresh coat of paint.

Truman lived in the home from 1919 until his death in 1972.

The home was designated a "national historic site" in 1983.

The house has lost much of its luster over the years -- mostly from age and weather. Crews had to repair and replace damaged wood -- with every effort to save as much original wood as possible.

The last time it had any major work done was 2009.

The project was made possible by fees collected at the house to tour it. It is expected to wrap up in the middle of September.