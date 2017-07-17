× Kansas man sentenced to prison in Missouri shooting death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas man has been ordered to spend nearly three decades in prison after admitting he killed a woman in a Missouri apartment where officers found three children cowering under a blanket.

Thirty-two-year-old Derrick Williams of Kansas City, Kansas, was sentenced Monday in Kansas City, Missouri, after pleading guilty to second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action.

Williams was sentenced to 28 years on the murder count and 15 years on each of the other charges, with the terms to run simultaneously.

Williams admitted he killed 32-year-old Denise Gayle in July of last year. Court records say officers responding to a report of gunfire and screams found a naked Williams outside the apartment. Gayle’s body was found in a bathroom.