KCPS considers reopening Lincoln Middle to help ease overcrowding at Lincoln College Prep

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As enrollment numbers continue to grow in one Kansas City Public Schools school, administrators are looking for ways to fix overcrowding.

Kansas City Public Schools is considering reopening Lincoln Middle as part of ongoing effort to attract families back to the district.

In 2015, an advisory committee was formed to look at Lincoln Middle School.

They made a recommendation within the KCPS master plan to look at ways to use the building.

One metro father has three children who will be impacted by the possibility of the school reopening. He thinks it will be a positive addition to the community.

"I am definitely for it," Derek Hardin said. "I am definitely for education. I am definitely for this opening back up. I think it would be great for the community. Again, I don't think they should have ever closed it."

The school district is hosting various meetings to get public input. The first is Monday at Troost Elementary School at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday's meeting is at Manual Career and Technical Center at 5:30 p.m. Then on August 3 at Lincoln Prep at 5:30 p.m.

If you can't make it to any of the public meetings, you can still have your voice heard online. KCPS will launch an online survey to get feedback from students and parents before a decision is made.