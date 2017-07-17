Large crash, fire closes lanes in both directions of I-435 near Corporate Woods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A significant injury accident has closed lanes on eastbound I-435 and portions of westbound I-435 west of Antioch. Kansas Highway Patrol says, at this time, they believe there are two semis and two passenger vehicles involved.

Johnson County MedAct reports that there is one person injured critically and another with a minor injury.

A FOX 4 viewer sent these photos of the crash scene.

Huge multivehicle accident eastbound 435 past 69 highway @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/6SjbaSysn5 — Matt Jones (@mjoneskc) July 17, 2017

The Overland Park Fire Department says that this will create traffic stand stills and drivers needs to find other routes. The fire department says the lane closures will linger for hours.

I-435 east bound near 68hwy semi truck multiple car accident. Multiple patients. Avoid area! pic.twitter.com/1eXCUVtZVe — Overland Park Fire (@OPFDMedia) July 17, 2017

