Looking to serve more families, KCPS considers reopening Lincoln Middle to make more room at Lincoln College Prep

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Increased enrollment at Lincoln College Prep has Kansas City Public Schools considering reopening Lincoln Middle School.

Parents this week are registering their kids for the new school year.

Lincoln is one of the district's so-called signature schools. And not everyone can get in. But more students are meeting the grade and other eligibility requirements.

Reopening Lincoln Middle is considered an option to help attract more families back to Kansas City Public Schools.

Last year as part of the district's master plan, an advisory committee recommended looking at using Lincoln Middle School again.

Some parents, who want the best possible education for their kids, have been lobbying for the change because more than 80 students already are on a Lincoln wait list.

"Nothing is set in stone right now," said Garrett Webster, director of enrollment. "Really the ultimate goal is how do we serve more families? How do we make more seats available at the high school level? That’s really some of the options we are looking at right now. The board, superintendent and community are exploring that right now as a partnership."

The district is launching an online survey to get public feedback about the idea. And there's a meeting Monday night at Troost Elementary to discuss the change.

Lincoln College Prep has been on U.S. News and World Report’s list of best high schools. It has become a destination for middle-class families whose kids attended west side charters for elementary school.

Webster says cutting edge classrooms have more parents reconsidering Kansas City Public Schools. Enrollment needs to be finalized by Saturday to guarantee bus service for students.