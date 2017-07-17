Makeup sold at Justice stores contains poison, lab says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Justice, the popular clothing store for girls and tweens, has issued a response to a television station’s investigation into children’s makeup. ABC11 in Durham, N.C., sent samples of the makeup “Just Shine’ shimmer bronzing powders to a lab to see what ingredients are in the makeup that are not listed. The Scientific Analytical Institute found asbestos.

“I would treat it like a deadly poison, because it is,” Sean Fitzgerald, the lab’s director, told ABC11. “In this powder designed for children, they could die an untimely death in their thirties or forties because of the exposure to asbestos in this product.”

There was a lot more data and many more warnings in the ABC11 report. The lab also found heavy metals like Barium, Chromium, Lead, and Selenium in the shimmer powder, according to ABC11.

Justice released the following statement:

Justice has a long and strong history of concern for the health and safety of our girls. We are deeply committed to the safety and integrity of our products. Upon receiving an inquiry about the Just Shine Shimmer Powder product (Item number 192307 or SKU number 19052777), we immediately began an investigation and, out of an abundance of caution, stopped the sale of this product in our stores and on our website. Our suppliers are required to produce all products in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. If any supplier fails to do so, it is our practice to hold them responsible. We cannot speculate regarding the matter while we investigate.