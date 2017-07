Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- In honor of World Emoji Day, July 17, Fox 4 played a couple of rounds of name that tune but used emojis instead of song clips for clues.

Kim Byrnes and Nick Vasos gave it their best effort, but it was Karli Ritter who prevailed.

The so-called holiday was started three years ago by the founder of Emojipedia.com.