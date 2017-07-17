Missouri becomes last state to create drug monitoring scheme

ST. LOUIS — Missouri is no longer the only state without a prescription drug monitoring program.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens on Monday signed an executive order establishing a drug monitoring program that will focus on those prescribing the drugs and filling the prescriptions.

The announcement was made at Express Scripts, a suburban St. Louis based pharmaceutical provider. The company will be a private-sector partner in the state program.

Greitens says the state’s approach could potentially become a national model.

Missouri lawmakers for years have considered a drug monitoring program to combat doctor shopping and prescription opioid addiction. But efforts have until now failed, largely because of privacy concerns about keeping medical information in a database.

BREAKING: Surrounded by those who have lost loved ones to heroin abuse, Gov Greitens signs Exec Order for MO PDMP. pic.twitter.com/usVVcoSu1K — Chris Regnier (@chrisregniertv) July 17, 2017