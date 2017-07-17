Mommy Mondays: Morning triumphs and fails, and a workout for your arms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As part of FOX 4's 'Mommy Mondays' local moms sit down with Kim Byrnes, who also has children of her own, to get real about issues they're facing and what seems to help them personally.

On Monday, July 17, the topic of conversation was morning triumphs and morning fails. Brooke Runnebaum, Jenny Matthews and Jill Tran share how their mornings have changed since having kids and the adjustments they've made to make things run smoother.

When you have a morning full of self-proclaimed fails, you could likely use an outlet to let off a little steam and make yourself feel better.

Amber Reed of A. Reed Fitness demonstrated a few moves to help tone your arms and better your posture.