Oak Grove girl’s 5th grade science project inspires dad to turn garage into shrimp farm

OAK GROVE, Mo. -- An Oak Grove family is operating a strange business in their garage - they've converted it into a shrimp farm.

The Sheibers harvest thousands of shrimp in massive tubs filled with salt water. They buy the shrimp from Indiana at two months old and spend three months helping them grow to size.

They sell around 50 pounds of shrimp to local restaurants each week, including Room 39, Reiger, Novel and Farmhouse.

Inspired by their daughter's fifth grade science project on brine shrimp, it's quickly become the family business.

The demand for their fresh shrimp are high - since they are the only ones in the metro raising this crustacean.

"You have the freshness factor," owner Mitch Scheiber said. "How long does it take to get a load of shrimp from Vietnam to the United States? They can't do it without freezing it and that deteriorates the quality as well. Fresh product is always better tastewise ."

They are currently building a nursery so they can raise the shrimp at ten days old, and hope to expand someday as demand continues to grow.