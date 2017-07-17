Police block roads, customers detained after incident between Northmoor police and suspect

NORTHMOOR, Mo. — The pursuit and search for a suspect after a possible shooting incident that involved the suspect and an officer has reportedly forced people in the area into lockdown.

While some in the vicinity are calling it an officer-involved shooting, police are so far only describing what happened as ‘an incident.’ Whatever occurred, it started in Northmoor, which is an area between I-29 and Vivion Road.

Riverside police are assisting the small police force in Northmoor.

The viewer who called FOX 4 said shoppers in the strip mall at 2300 Vivion Rd. were told to stay put while the area was blocked off, as indicated in the picture below. The strip mall contains businesses such as Disc Golf, China Gourmet, DJ Nails, The Runaway, Hookah Lounge, and a 24-hour coin laundry.



