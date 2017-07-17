Police release sketch of suspect who killed two teen girls on Indiana trail

DELPHI, Ind. — The Indiana State police have released a sketch of the suspect in a double murder of two young girls that happened in February.

WISH-TV in Indianapolis reports that the sketch was made up from tips that police have collected over time, as well as a photo that was found on the phone of one of the victims.

Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14, were reported missing on Feb. 13 after being dropped off along the Monon High Bridge Trail near Delphi to go hiking, but did not return when a family member went to pick them up.

Search volunteers found the girls’ bodies near the Delphi Historic Trail the next day. Police have not stated how the girls were murdered.

The suspect has been described as 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-10, weighing between 180-220 pounds with reddish brown hair.

FOX 59 in Indianapolis shared an audio clip released by police that was found on Libby’s phone, believed to be the suspect saying “down the hill.”

A special task force in Delphi has started working to increase trail safety, WISH reports. The group is trying to raise $50,000 to be eligible for a matching grant from the state.