Revenge porn victim says she’s embarrassed, feels betrayed as Merriam man faces felony charge

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. -- A Merriam man is charged with breach of privacy after allegedly posting revenge porn of a woman on the internet, who now hopes that her story prevents this from happening to anyone else.

The victim spoke to FOX 4's Melissa Stern on Monday.

"This is my person that is naked, that is doing something intimate with somebody, that is now being viewed by thousands of people,” said a metro woman who wants to remain anonymous.

The victim said she first learned about what happened after she got a message from a friend saying he saw her in a porn video. She said she looked up the site, and sure enough, there she was with an ex-boyfriend for thousands, maybe millions to see.

“I got a phone call at seven in the morning from a friend of mine that said your face is on a porn site,” she said.

The victim said she met 36-year-old Justin Kelly online and dated him for a time before ending things for a variety of reasons. Months later, a friend sent her a link to a porn site where he said he saw her.

“It was a video of me and the defendant in this case," she said, adding that she was on camera performing a sexual act. "And the defining feature of it for him, was one singular thing, his beard, but it was full on me."

She said she immediately went to police

“I felt betrayed that this ended up online, it was a passive agreement in my agreeing to even be filmed, that this would never end up in any space beyond him and I,” she added.

The victim also contacted the porn site, and the video was taken down.

“But the damage had already been done; it had been up for seven hours” she said.

In the spring of 2016, Kansas became the 27th state to outlaw the posting of nude photos and videos of someone online without that person`s consent. A violation could be prosecuted under the state`s breach of privacy and blackmail laws.

“I am not ashamed that I made a video with someone I cared about, and that I thought cared about me,” the victim said, “I am furious that he violated both of our privacies, and put some other things in jeopardy in a moment of anger. I made a poor decision by allowing myself to be filmed, however, I don`t feel that for the rest of my life I should pay for that mistake.”

The affidavit said Kelly admitted to putting it on the internet as a "knee-jerk" reaction when he was angry with the victim for reaching out to his current girlfriend. FOX 4 stopped by the address listed for him, but were told by a relative he had no comment.

“It is embarrassing, I am embarrassed!” the victim said.

Now she is hoping her story encourages others to tell police if they find themselves in a similar situation. Merriam police say this is the first case of revenge porn they've investigated since the law went into effect.