Suspect escapes from custody, steals police car and gets shot by Northmoor chief

NORTHMOOR, Mo. -- A just-arrested man took off in a metro police car and tried to run the police chief of Northmoor over on Monday according to investigators. They say the suspect was shot because the Northmoor Police Chief Kelly Clark feared for his life.

Police say that 23-year-old suspect tried to pass a bad check at a pawn shop. They say the shop owner called police, and they arrested the guy, but it was after that things got scary for officers.

Police say after they put that man in the patrol car and continued gathering information for their report. Somehow, he got his handcuffs out from behind him and jumped in the driver's seat and took off. This all happened after 4 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators say he tried to run a Chief Clark over before he crashed into a pole. He fired shots and struck the suspect in the arm, who then ran into a wooded area nearby to hide. Search dogs and police from different agencies went to track him down, and found him hiding in some brush.

"The investigation shows he was handcuffed from behind and somehow managed to get the handcuffs in front, whether that's utilizing his legs and crawling through it that part is still under investigation," Sergeant Colin Stosberg with the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Officers had to close off roads in the area for more than an hour while trying to track the suspect down, who had a warrant out for his arrest. His injuries were described as minor, but he was taken to a hospital. FOX 4 will identify the suspect when formal charges are filed.