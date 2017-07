× After shooting near East 6th and Sundown in Independence victim flees scene then crashes nearby

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — One person is recovering after a shooting in Independence.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday near East 6th Street and Sundown Drive.

The victim and another person fled the scene.

Police found the victim in a crashed car near 24-Highway and Parker.

Police haven’t made any arrests. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.