× Car trying to change lanes hits dump truck, then ends up in median near 63rd and Hardesty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A car ended up in the median in Kansas City Tuesday after hitting a dump truck while trying to change lanes.

According Sgt. Bill Mahoney, of KCPD’s Accident Investigation Unit, a car and a dump truck were headed west on 63rd Street around 9:15 a.m. when the driver of the car changed lanes and hit the dump truck. The dump truck pushed the car into the median.

The driver of the car is described as a 72-year-old woman. Mahoney said she was wearing her seat belt, but her driver’s side airbag didn’t deploy, likely because she was hit from the side. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.