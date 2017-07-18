× Collision, vehicle fire slows traffic on SB I-435 past 23rd Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A multi-vehicle crash and subsequent fire is slowing traffic in the southbound lanes on I-435 past 23rd Street on Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters had to extinguish flames from a truck that was engulfed.

KC Scout estimates that the crash won’t be cleared until about 5 p.m. at the earliest, traffic is backed up past 24 Highway to the north as of 4:40 p.m.

FOX 4 has heard from police that there are no serious injuries, but the southbound lanes are shut down for the time being, and we will keep an eye on traffic., Refresh this page for updates.