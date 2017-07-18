Driver being chased by deputies crashes, flips family’s parked SUV in Liberty driveway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, Mo. -- An expired temp tag led to the end of a bizarre crash scene in Liberty early Tuesday morning. No one was hurt, but police say a man caused a lot of damage by crashing his car into a family's parked SUV -- flipping it completely upside down.

Neighbor Jay Cantrell has spent a large chunk of his 93 years living on a quiet street in Liberty. At 1 a.m. Tuesday, he left his bed next to naked.

"My bedroom window lit up with lights. I thought, 'What in the heck is going on?' I came out here in my undershorts, barefooted," he said.

Police say a chase ended just a couple houses down in his neighbors' front yard.

"It was the funniest thing. I was dreaming that I was seeing smoke. And when I got here and looked, I was seeing smoke!" Cantrell said.

Clay County sheriff's deputies said a man with an expired temporary tag hit a hill and went airborne, flipped a parked car upside down, and landed on top.

"Unbelievable. I couldn’t believe it. I had to get a close up so I went over close so I could see."

The car was back upright when FOX 4 stopped by Tuesday afternoon, but police said the driver didn't stop in the driveway.

Jon Bazzano with the Clay County Sheriff's Office said, "To make it even more bizarre, the driver gets out of the vehicle and runs up on the roof."

"How you flip that car completely over on its top, I don’t know," Cantrell was left wondering.

Because no one got hurt, the old veteran stuck around for the show.

"The neighbors all showed up. We had a regular lineup in the driveway! I came back in and put some clothes on. I didn’t think I ought to be over there in my underwear," he said.

Police said the driver went to the hospital but was in the county jail by Tuesday afternoon. At that time, investigators hadn't released the driver's name or charges against him. The people who own the damaged home said they saw a car seat in the back of the driver's vehicle, and police confirmed they found drug paraphernalia.