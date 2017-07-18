Fix it and forget about it recipes to get you going in the morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Getting breakfast on the table before the bus comes can be a struggle, especially at the beginning of a new school year. Trying to get the kids to eat healthier options, makes that processes even more time consuming and possibly frustrating.

Dad blogger Rich Bracken visited Fox 4 on Tuesday, July 18, to share his favorite "fix it and forget it" recipes that will save you time and an argument.

No bake, gluten-free energy bites

Ingredients:

• 1 cup dry, old-fashioned oats

• ⅔ cup toasted coconut flakes

• ½ cup creamy peanut butter

• ½ cup ground flaxseed

• ⅔ cup chocolate chips

• ⅓ cup honey

• 1 TB chia seeds

• 1 tsp pure vanilla extract

Directions:

1. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients and mix well until fully incorporated. Cover and chill for 30 minutes to an hour.

2. Roll into balls of your preferred size. If the mixture is too sticky, it helps to keep a bowl of water nearby to keep dipping your hands into. Wet palms will make the rolling a lot easier.

3. Store in an airtight container. Will keep well at moderate room temp or in the fridge.

4. *Note: You can sub agave nectar for honey. Poppyseed can be used in lieu of chia, if you can't find chia seeds.

Whole grain peanut butter and honey banana muffins

Ingredients:

• 2 cups (10 ounces) white whole wheat flour

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg or cinnamon

• 1 1/2 cup (about 13 ounces) mashed bananas, about 3 large bananas

• 1/3 cup honey (3.5 ounces)

• 1/4 cup coconut oil, melted

• 1 large egg (about 1.75 ounces)

• 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

• 1/2 cup (5 ounces) creamy peanut butter, natural or regular (like Jif)

• 1/3 cup milk (can sub almond milk)

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line a standard 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners or grease well with nonstick cooking spray (this batch makes about 14-16 muffins – so you’ll want a second muffin tin with a few cups lined or will need to bake a second batch).

2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and nutmeg.

3. In a large bowl, whisk together the mashed bananas, honey, coconut oil, egg, vanilla, peanut butter and milk. Mix until well combined.

4. Add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture and stir until just combined. Don’t overmix! It’s ok if it’s a little lumpy and there are a few, wispy dry streaks here and there (no large clumps of flour, though).

5. Scoop the batter into the muffin liners. I use my #20 cookie scoop (about 3 heaping tablespoons of batter) for each muffin cup. You’ll have extra batter for a smaller second batch (or use a second muffin tin) unless you really want to pile the batter into the cups for 12 extra tall muffins.

6. Bake for 17-18 minutes until the top springs back lightly to the touch and a toothpick inserted in the center of a muffin comes out clean (increase the baking time as needed since ovens vary in temperature, just take care not to overbake).

7. Remove the muffins from the tin and cool completely on a wire rack (bake any remaining batter into muffins). Once cool, store well-covered at room temperature for a couple of days.

Zucchini breakfast cookies (flourless)

Ingredients:

• 1 overripe banana, mashed

• 1 large egg, room temperature

• 3 tablespoons honey (or maple syrup)

• 1 tablespoon unsweetened apple sauce (or pure pumpkin)

• 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

• 2/3 cup oat flour (or almond flour for paleo)

• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

• 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1/3 cup rolled oats (leave out for paleo and add an extra 1/3 cup almond flour)

• 3/4 cup finely grated zucchini

• 1/3 cup paleo-friendly chocolate chunks

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat.

2. In a large bowl, using a fork, mash the banana then beat in the egg until combined. Add honey, applesauce and vanilla until combined. Add the flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt and stir until just combined. Fold in the oats, zucchini and chocolate chunks

3. Scoop rounded 2 tablespoon portions of dough onto the prepared baking sheet, using your hands to shape the dough into uniform balls as needed. (I used a cookie scoop.)

4. Gently flatten each cookie and top with additional chocolate chunks if desired.

5. Bake for 11-14 minutes, until set and lightly golden.

6. Cool cookies on baking sheet for 10 minutes then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Overnight oats

Ingredients:

• ½ Banana sliced

• 1 tablespoon chia seeds

• ½ cup oats

• ½ cup unsweetened almond or coconut milk

Instructions:

1. Add ingredients into mason jar

2. Cover with lid

3. Shake until mixed

4. Chill in refrigerator overnight

5. Add additional fruit and/or toppings in the morning and enjoy.

50 cal egg muffins

Ingredients:

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 1 cup red pepper measured after chopping

• 1 cup green pepper measured after chopping

• 1 cup yellow onion measured after chopping

• 2 cups baby spinach - roughly chopped measured/packed before chopping

• 1 cup mushrooms measured before chopping

• 2 cloves garlic minced

• Salt to taste

• 4 whole eggs

• 4 egg whites

• Hot sauce optional for drizzling on top!

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

2. Grease a standard non stick 12-slot muffin pan with cooking spray and set aside.

3. Heat a large non stick skillet over medium heat.

4. Once hot, add in oil, red pepper, green pepper, and onion.

5. Saute 5-7 minutes, or until peppers are tender.

6. Add in spinach and mushrooms and cook for an additional 2 minutes.

7. In the last 30 seconds, add in minced garlic.

8. Season with salt and remove from heat.

9. Crack eggs/egg whites into a large 4 cup measuring cup and whisk together.

10. Stir in cooked veggies.

11. Pour the egg/veggie mixture evenly into the prepared muffin pan.

12. Bake for 15-20 minutes, or until the tops are firm to the touch and eggs are cooked.

13. Cool slightly and serve immediately!

14. Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for about 4 days.

15. These may also be frozen.

16. To reheat, pop them in the microwave until warm.

