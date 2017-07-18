Grand jury hands out more charges against 2 Jackson Co. Detention Ctr. officers, 3 others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A federal grand jury indicted two Jackson County detention center officers and three others related to conspiracies to smuggle contraband cell phones and other items to inmates.

FOX 4 was first to bring viewers the video early in the morning on Monday, June 26th, when hundreds of FBI agents and other law enforcement raided the detention center.

Andre Lamonte Dickerson, 26, Carlos Laron Hughley, 32, Janikkia Lashay Carter, 36, and Marion Lorenzo Byers, also known as “Cuddy,” 35, all of Kansas City, Mo., and Jalee Caprice Fuller, 29, of Independence, Mo., were charged in two separate indictments returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo.

Tuesday's indictments replace a federal criminal complaint that was filed on June 21, 2017, and include additional charges and an additional defendant (Byers).

According to court papers -- two confidential informants helped in undercover investigations at the jail from May 13th to June 3rd, 2017.

“I've been really impressed watching how seamlessly they were able to undertake a major, major operation in the search of this jail, so it really all happened without incident and now we're all back to work,” said Jean Peters Baker, the Jackson County prosecutor.

In one -- according to court documents -- an informant paid Dickerson, who's a correction officer, $500 to smuggle two packs of cigarettes, a cell phone and a charger into the detention center.

Dickerson then allegedly asked another informant if he'd be interested in paying him a monthly fee of $2,500 in exchange for being the only inmate on the 5th floor with contraband.

Fuller, another correction officer, is accused of taking money bribes to smuggle contraband to inmates. Fuller allegedly made telephone calls and sent text messages to promote the conspiracy, and actually smuggled cell phones and other contraband to inmates at the detention center.

Fuller just recently had a baby, and the father of the child is purportedly Carlos Laron Hughley, an inmate at the detention center awaiting trial on charges of domestic assault, armed criminal action, resisting arrest and multiple counts of distributing controlled substances.

Carter and Byers are acquaintances of Fuller and Hughley.

USA v. Dickerson and USA. v. Fuller are based violations of the Travel Act, which makes it a crime to use a facility of interstate commerce (such as telephone calls) with the intent to further unlawful activity. The Travel Act’s definition of “unlawful activity” includes bribery in violation of the laws of a state. Missouri state law makes it a crime for a public servant to solicit or accept a bribe in return for violating a known legal duty.

Tuesday’s indictment alleges that Dickerson participated in a bribery and contraband smuggling conspiracy from May 2 to June 26, 2017, in violation of the Travel Act. Dickerson allegedly took money bribes to smuggle contraband to inmates at the Jackson County Detention Center. Dickerson allegedly made telephone calls and sent text messages to promote the conspiracy, and actually smuggled cell phones and other contraband to inmates at the detention center. The indictment also alleges that Dickerson told an inmate in the detention center that he would ensure the inmate was the only inmate on the fifth floor to receive contraband cigarettes, narcotics, drugs and telephones if the inmate would pay Dickerson a monthly fee of $2,500.

In addition to the conspiracy charges, Dickerson is charged with three counts of using a telephone in furtherance of the unlawful activity of acceding to corruption.

USA v. Fuller, et al

Today’s indictment alleges that Fuller, Carter, Hughley and Byers participated in a separate bribery and contraband smuggling conspiracy from May 2 to June 26, 2017, in violation of the Travel Act.

Fuller allegedly took money bribes to smuggle contraband to inmates at the Jackson County Detention Center. Fuller allegedly made telephone calls and sent text messages to promote the conspiracy, and actually smuggled cell phones and other contraband to inmates at the detention center.

The indictment cites an incident in which Fuller, assisted by Cater and Byers, smuggled a cell phone, charger and 15 Xanax pills to an inmate at the detention center. Hughley took possession of the 15 Xanax pills, the indictment says. According to the indictment, $300 was paid to smuggle the cell phone and charger to an inmate.

In addition to the conspiracy, each of the defendants is charged with using a telephone in furtherance of the unlawful activity of acceding to corruption. Fuller is charged with one count; Carter is charged with three counts; Hughley is charged with three counts; Byers is charged with two counts.