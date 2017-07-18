Lee’s Summit police hope video can help lead them to man breaking in to cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Lee’s Summit police hope you can help them find a man who’s been going through cars.

Police say a number of those thefts from vehicles have happened in the Eagle Creek community. A video has some folks there a little disgusted.

They say they work hard for their valuables and can’t believe someone would try to steal them. The video shows a man with a flash light looking through a dark colored car.

FOX 4 showed the video to folks living in the Eagle Creek subdivision, who are hopeful, and some are confident, that sharing the video on social media will help police catch the crook.

“That the thefts and all that will stop happening, and if you need something that bad, I’m sure if you talk to people maybe they’d work out a deal and sell it to you a little cheaper,” said Carolyn Mommens.

“It was on the Eagle Creek's Facebook page, and everybody was watching it, so lucky these people had a camera, lucky you could see what was going it. It was pretty scary,” said Jo Harrison.

If you recognize the man in it, call please contact Detective Treacy with Lee’s Summit police at (816) 969-1756 about case # 17-5711, or you can leave them a message on Facebook.