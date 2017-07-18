Mailman mails 5-year-old boy $20 for giving him free Kool-Aid from his stand

DEARBORN, Mich. — A Michigan boy was selling Kool-Aid outside his home for only 50 cents, but the mailman didn’t have any change on him when he came by.

It didn’t matter to young Adam. He handed the thirsty mailman a cup free of charge.

“You can still have some,” said Adam.

WILX-TV in Dearborn says that the following week, a letter came in the mail for Adam.

His mom, Krita Houssami, said it had $20 in it.

The note read, in part, “Thanks man! I was really thirsty. Good things happen to people like you. Stay cool dude – Mailman.”

Full story/note: WILX-TV