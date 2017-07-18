Man facing sexual misconduct charges after allegedly exposing himself to Brookside joggers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is facing charges of sexual misconduct after prosecutors say he exposed himself to female joggers near the Brookside neighborhood in Kansas City.

Prosecutors say Antra Demetri Zeno Jr., 38, is charged with 1st degree sexual misconduct. A woman said she was jogging in the area of W. 59th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue on July 3 when a black male exposed himself to her and was masturbating. Another woman told police she experienced a similar encounter on July 6 while jogging near W. 66th and Linden. That woman managed to take photos of the suspect’s vehicle before he fled the scene.

On July 7, officers patrolling the area of 59th Street and Brookside stopped a silver Buick Encore that matched the photos she provided to police. The driver was identified as Zeno, and he was arrested on unrelated charges, according to court documents. During an inventory of Zeno’s vehicle, police found Vaseline and tissues in the center console.

The two women later identified Zeno to police in a photo lineup.

Zeno was arrested on Monday on an investigative hold regarding the investigation and transported to Shoal Creek Patrol Division.

His bond is set at $5,000.