× Man shot near Harrison Street and Bannister Road has died from his injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who was shot in Kansas City Monday night has died from his injuries, and police are now investigating it as a homicide.

Police were dispatched to a home near Harrison Street and Bannister Road around 9 p.m.

Responding officers located a man inside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

The female suspect, a friend of victim, was taken into custody at the scene.

Details surrounding the cause of the shooting have not yet been released.