Man shot near Harrison Street and Bannister Road has died from his injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who was shot in Kansas City Monday night has died from his injuries, and police are now investigating it as a homicide.
Police were dispatched to a home near Harrison Street and Bannister Road around 9 p.m.
Responding officers located a man inside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.
The female suspect, a friend of victim, was taken into custody at the scene.
Details surrounding the cause of the shooting have not yet been released.
39.099727 -94.578567