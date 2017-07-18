Metro family feels violated after thief swipes costly medications for boy with epilepsy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLADSTONE, Mo. -- A Northland mother said someone stole $2,000 worth of medications from her son who has epilepsy. Anna Sullivan said someone broke into her locked SUV Sunday night at the Stoneside Apartments in Gladstone.

"You feel violated," she said to FOX 4.

Sullivan said her son, Jeremiah, has spent 19 of the past 30 days at Children's Mercy Hospital. She said the two arrived home Sunday and were exhausted from four nights in the hospital and decided they would unpack the car the next day.

Jeremiah takes two-dozen medications that help prevent his seizures, help with his heart and lungs, and he takes a growth hormone since he has a hard time gaining weight.

A Northland mom says someone stole $2,000 worth of medications from her epileptic son -- hear from 11 year old Jeremiah only on @fox4kc at 9 pic.twitter.com/nWLTLFWr8b — Molly Balkenbush (@MollyFox4KC) July 19, 2017

"If I forget to take the one that makes me hungry I won't feel hungry and I won't usually eat breakfast," he told FOX 4.

Sullivan said three other cars at the complex were also broken into.

She told FOX 4 her son has enough medicine for five days and she is trying to get the cash together to buy another months-worth of the medicines. Click here to visit the family's GoFundMe page.