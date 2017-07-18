Northland neighbors sign petition to block low-income housing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Nearly 4,000 Northland neighbors have signed a petition against a proposed development that would include Section 8 housing. The proposal to bring low-income housing to the area of North Platte Purchase Drive and Barry Road is part of the $30 Paseo Gateway Initiative.

The 2015 Federal HUD grant will close Choteau Courts and move up to 500 low-income residents to other parts of the Metro.

"Why did you pick here, why is this the best place, are there other places you could put it that would be better?" Patti Evarts, a Timber Hills resident asked.

The proposal calls for 90 living units, but the city and HUD are partners in the plan to reserve at least 25 or 30 of those for low-income residents.

Opponents say there aren't job opportunities or stores within walking distance or the public transportation to support low-income families.

“They got to go somewhere I understand I just don’t want them in my backyard," Evarts said.

Corey Washington who now lives in the Northland says his family is proof good people in better situations can grow.

"I haven`t signed the petition and I won`t coming from where I came from. My family had to go through those issues as well, living in Section 8 housing," Washington said.

A coalition of surrounding HOAs say they are working to get crime stats from Kansas City Police for their neighborhoods and those around public housing.