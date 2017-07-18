One person dead after shooting in south KC at Timber Lake apartments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting near Red Bridge Road and Montgall Avenue Tuesday.

According to police, the initial call came in around 5 a.m. to report a disturbance involving shots fired.

Responding officers found one person dead about one block away from where the initial call came in. It took those officers about an hour to locate the victim.

