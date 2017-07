Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Firefighters are at the scene where a truck has caught fire on Interstate 470 near Lee's Summit.

The semi appears to be burning in the eastbound lanes of 470 just before Pryor Road and 50 Highway.

Firefighters called it just a vehicle fire, not a crash, and have not reported any injuries.

Traffic is at nearly a complete stop on all lanes of eastbound 470.

FOX 4 will have updates as information becomes available.