Tips to squeeze in as much family fun before summer vacation comes to an end

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kids don't want to think about it, but school supplies are starting to pop up on store shelves, and registration is going on for schools the next couple of weeks.

Debbie Karlstrand, parenting expert from The Family Conservancy, visited FOX 4 Tuesday, July 18 with ways you and your family take advantage of the last gasps of summer vacation.

Ideas for the last few weeks of summer

Have conversations with your children

Begin adjusting to new schedules and routines

Spend time together

Create or continue a tradition

If you would like more information you can contact The Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.