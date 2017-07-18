Vehicle flees from police in Clay County, lands on another car before being taken into custody

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — A car that fled from deputies in Clay County Monday night ended up on top of another car, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

“This Dukes of Hazard epic fail happened last night,” they captioned the photo.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the white car fled from deputies and ended up airborne on top of another car.

The driver ran around on the roof, but was eventually taken into custody with help from Liberty Police.

No one was injured.

The sheriff’s office says criminal charges are pending against the suspect.