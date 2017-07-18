Video captures something strange lurking at Independence home of Ginger Rogers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Renovations are underway at the birthplace of Ginger Rogers and there have been some strange spiritual sightings inside the house.

The house sits on the corner of Main and Moore near 24-Highway in the Historic Truman District in Independence.

A couple bought the house a year and a half ago to renovate it and create a Ginger Rogers museum. But it was in real bad shape, and it's taking them longer to fix the foundation, restore the inside and re-paint outside.

During this time, they have had a couple of paranormal experiences including seeing an apparition of Ginger Rogers. And they have video proof where they believe she turned a flashlight off and then back on. You can watch that in the video player above.

"I think it's cool," owner Marge Padgitt said. "I can, and I just feel this very friendly presence and I really do feel like it is Ginger Rogers and probably her mother, too."

Marge hopes to have the Ginger Rogers House open to the public by July of 2018.