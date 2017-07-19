Bourbon bacon jam from Crazy Good Eats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Alongside celebrity chef Stretch, chef Jay Anderson of Olathe's Crazy Good Eats explained the difference between jam and bbq sauce. Anderson also demonstrated how to make the restaurant's bourbon bacon jam.

Bourbon Bacon Jam

Ingredients:

12 oz. Apple Wood Smoked Bacon

1 lg. Onion

2 Cloves of Garlic Minced

1/4 cup Apple Cider Vinegar

1/4 cup Brown Sugar firmly packed

2 TBS Maple Syrup

6 TBS Bourbon

Watch the video above for the jam making process.

