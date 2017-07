Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police in Kansas City are searching for the person who stole a truck and crashed it into a home near 102nd and Blue Ridge Wednesday morning.

FOX 4's John Pepitone spoke with a resident who was in his bedroom when the truck crashed into his living room.

Police say the truck had been stolen, and the driver lost control and crashed into the house.

The alleged thief then jumped out and ran away. The resident of the home never got a look at him.