Facebook vote may mean baby boy on the way will truly be ‘Raised Royal’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- We all know the Kansas City Royals' slogan “Raised Royal”, but a metro boy could be “Born Royal.” It’s all up to folks on social media who are helping his parents pick his name.

The happiest news like the expectation of a child can bring a family closer together. It can also spark some pretty fun competition too. When Candice Sherman found out she was pregnant with a son, she knew she wanted his name to have a Royals connection.

“And we wanted to incorporate 'Ace' from Ventura. We’re a big fan of Ventura or at least my husband is, and we’ve liked the name Ryder, and so we put it all together,” said Sherman.

Ace, Ryder, and Royal! Those are all names her family liked, but couldn’t agree on what order.

“I want 'Ryder Ace.' I don’t want 'Royal,'” said Stephon Davis, the boy’s father.

However “Royal” is what the baby’s grandmother wants his first name to be.

“We were arguing back and forth about the names and I was like, 'okay, we’re going to settle this, we’re going to go Facebook,'” said Maria Frencher, who started sharing the post all over Facebook, and the family was surprised by the response.

“Now it’s been going crazy and the thing is I showed up to work and even the girls at work were like, 'is that your mother-in-law that just posted a list of the baby names on the Royals page?' And I said, 'yes,'” said Sherman.

“I go on my Facebook page, it’s full. My phone is pinging 24-7,” said Frencher.

No matter what this little boy’s name ends up being, this family couldn’t be happier to meet him soon, especially considering what he’ll mean to their family.

“We have a 2-year-old son named Gunner who was diagnosed with mild cerebral palsy, and we were kind of told he wasn’t ever going to walk, and so ever since then we kind of hoped for another boy for this to kind of be his little buddy, but he’s surpassed everything and is walking great,” said Sherman.

Dad has hopes that “Royal” will be more than just a name for his new son.

“Maybe he might end up being a Royal, an actual player. Work with him on that you never know,” said Davis.

For now, the three just want you to hop on Facebook and help them figure out what he’ll be called. Candice’s due date isn’t until August 17th, but says she’s given birth early before, and feels like it could be any day.

