Independence church provides school supplies for all Blue Springs kindergarteners

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Epic Church, 19260 E 50th Terrace, put out a wonderful note to parents of pre-schoolers and kindergarteners in the Blue Springs School District.

They informed them that all of their student's school supplies would be provided by the church. That includes kindergarteners at 13 schools, plus several pre-school programs.

The items were identified by the school district and include school supplies, diapers, tissues and more. The donation amounts to about $20,000 for approximately 1,200 students. They're having a packing party and will soon be handing over all the supplies to the schools.

FOX 4's Kera Masheck has more on the generous donation-- and joyous givers and receivers-- Wednesday on FOX 4 newscasts.