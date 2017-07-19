Liberty North junior nominated by Nobel Prize winner joins young science leaders at honors program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, Mo. -- This week's Reaching 4 Excellence Young Achiever is a rising junior at Liberty North High School. Rhema Prim just got back in town, after severing as a delegate for the Congress of Future Science and Technology Leaders in Boston, an honors-only program for high school students.

"I think she's a great kid. Very well deserving of this honor. She's gonna do great things," LNHS Principal Martin Jacobs said.

Rhema is only 15 years old and has quite the backing from experts in the science and technology field. She holds the honor of being nominated by Nobel Prize winner in physics, Dr. John C. Mather, for the distinguished honors-only national academy of future science and technology leaders conference.

"I was showing my mom, my dad, everybody," she said.

Rhema loves photography and videography, and hopes to one day make her hobby a career. She's on the yearbook staff, is an honors student, and also plays the violin and piano.

"I keep finding more and more new things to do with the field," she said.

During the conference, Rhema spent time with the country's top students -- hearing from Nobel winners and National Medal of Science recipients. \

"It's just something I've had an interest in ever since I was young," she said.

In addition to all the exercise she does with her mind, Rhema is also on her high school's track team.